The Journal of Gambling Studies is an interdisciplinary forum for research and discussion of the many and varied aspects of gambling behavior, both controlled and pathological. Coverage extends to the wide range of attendant and resultant problems, including alcoholism, suicide, crime, and a number of other mental health concerns. Articles published in this journal span a cross-section of disciplines including psychiatry, psychology, sociology, political science, criminology, and social work.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/psychiatry/journal/10899 Impact factor 1.469 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA