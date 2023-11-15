The Journal of Functional Foods aims to bring together the results of fundamental and applied research into functional foods (ie those containing various factors to ensure or enhance health) and their development and commercialization in food products. The journal will cover (but will not be restricted to) the fields of plant bioactives; antioxidants and ageing; dietary fibre, prebiotics and functional starches; probiotics and probiotic functional foods; functional lipids; bioactive peptides; vitamins, minerals and botanicals and other dietary supplements; functional beverages and food products; and molecular nutrition and other relevant aspects of disease prevention and treatment.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-functional-foods/
Impact factor
2.446 (2011)

Biochemistry

Aug 6, 2013

