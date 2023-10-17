The Journal of Financial Economics or JFE, is a peer-reviewed academic journal covering theoretical and empirical topics in financial economics. Together with the Journal of Finance and the Review of Financial Studies, it is considered to be among the top three finance journals. The editor is Bill Schwert. The JFE had the highest impact factor of the three top journals in 2009.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-financial-economics/ Impact factor 3.725 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA