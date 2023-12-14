Journal of Family Psychology offers cutting-edge, groundbreaking, state-of-the-art, and innovative empirical research with real-world applicability in the field of family psychology. This premiere family research journal is devoted to the study of the family system, broadly defined, from multiple perspectives and to the application of psychological methods to advance knowledge related to family research, patterns and processes, and assessment and intervention, as well as to policies relevant to advancing the quality of life for families.

Publisher
American Psychological Association
Website
http://www.apa.org/journals/fam/

Can an app improve your romantic relationship?

Half of all marriages in the United States are likely to fail by the time the spouses reach their 50s. Understandably, many couples are looking for ways to avoid becoming part of that statistic, well aware of a divorce's ...

Social Sciences

Dec 14, 2023

0

5

Relationship quality tied to good health for young adults

For young people entering adulthood, high-quality relationships are associated with better physical and mental health, according to the results of a study by a University at Buffalo-led research team.

Psychology & Psychiatry

Jun 24, 2016

0

7

