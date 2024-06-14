The Journal provides a forum for work on the biochemistry, physiology, behaviour, and genetics of marine plants and animals in relation to their ecology; all levels of biological organization will be considered, including studies of ecosystems and ecological modelling. The main emphasis of the Journal lies in experimental work, both from the laboratory and the field. Descriptive studies will, however, be acceptable if they elucidate general ecological principles. Papers describing important new techniques, methods and apparatus will also be considered. All papers will be refereed by experts before acceptance for publication. In all cases proofs will be sent to authors. The editors, referees, and publisher will make every effort to expedite publication and the cooperation of authors in this task is welcomed.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-experimental-marine-biology-and-ecology/ Impact factor 1.875 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA