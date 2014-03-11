The Journal of Experimental Education publishes theoretical, laboratory, and classroom research studies that use the range of quantitative and qualitative methodologies. Recent articles have explored the correlation between test preparation and performance, enhancing students' self-efficacy, the effects of peer collaboration among students, and arguments about statistical significance and effect size reporting. In recent issues, JXE has published examinations of statistical methodologies and editorial practices used in several educational research journals.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/vjxe20/current Impact factor 1.642 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA