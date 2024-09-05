Research team designs efficient bioenergy crops that need less water to grow
Drought stress has long been a limiting factor for crop production around the world, a challenge exacerbated by climate change.
The aim of Journal of Experimental Botany (JXB) is to publish papers that advance our understanding of plant biology. Original research should provide new information on fundamental processes or mechanisms including those underpinning the improvement of plants for the sustainable production of food, fuel and renewable materials. When considering if a paper is suitable, consideration will be given to the breadth and significance of the work to the plant science community.
Drought stress has long been a limiting factor for crop production around the world, a challenge exacerbated by climate change.
Biotechnology
Sep 5, 2024
0
64
University of Massachusetts Amherst researchers have discovered that the anatomical adaptation helping weedy rice varieties to proliferate is not, as previously believed, confined only to these pest varieties. The research, ...
Evolution
Jul 10, 2024
0
175
Maize is one of the world's most widely grown crops and is essential to global food security. But like other plants, its growth and productivity can be limited by the slow activity of Rubisco, the enzyme responsible for carbon ...
Agriculture
May 28, 2024
0
3
Anatomical and hydraulic traits can indirectly and directly measure the transport capacity of a root, respectively. Exploring variation in root traits along topological orders within species is key to understanding functional ...
Plants & Animals
Mar 20, 2024
0
1
Researchers at the University of São Paulo's Luiz de Queiroz College of Agriculture (ESALQ-USP) and the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV) in Brazil have shown for the first time that bixin or annatto powder, a carotenoid ...
Plants & Animals
Feb 12, 2024
0
0
As the world focuses on not only solving the climate crisis but also sustaining the world's food supply, researchers need tools to evaluate how atmospheric pollutants affect crops. Over the past decade, the agriculture community ...
Plants & Animals
Oct 11, 2023
0
1
Tomatoes are a staple in diets worldwide and an essential part of sustainable agriculture. Now, scientists at the Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI) have reported insights into a long-known tomato mutation, unlocking the potential ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Jul 7, 2023
1
133
Researchers have for the first time identified several genes in barley that could eventually lead to larger yielding crops.
Molecular & Computational biology
Jul 6, 2023
0
13
A tiny mutation in the genetic material of barley ensures that those plants develop faster and thus flower earlier than established barley varieties. At the same time, plant yields remain the same, a team from Martin Luther ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Jun 20, 2023
0
68
A team from the Australian National University (ANU) has modified the protein folding properties of bacteria by adding multiple components from the chloroplast of plants. The accomplishment enables the researchers to look ...
Biotechnology
Feb 22, 2023
0
71