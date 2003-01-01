The Journal of Evidence-Based Dental Practice presents timely original articles, as well as reviews of articles on the results and outcomes of clinical procedures and treatment. The Journal advocates the use or rejection of a procedure based on solid, clinical evidence found in literature. The Journal's dynamic operating principles are explicitness in process and objectives, publication of the highest-quality reviews and original articles, and an emphasis on objectivity.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://journals.elsevierhealth.com/periodicals/ymed

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA