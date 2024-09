The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health is a peer-reviewed public health journal that covers all aspects of epidemiology and public health. It is published by the BMJ Group. The journal was established in 1947 and has been published under various titles. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 2.983.

Publisher BMJ Group History 1947-present Website http://jech.bmj.com/ Impact factor 2.983 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA