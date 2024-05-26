The Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences is the official publication for the Association for Environmental Studies and Sciences (AESS). Interdisciplinary environmental studies require an integration of many different scientific and professional disciplines. The AESS and the Journal provide fora for the advancement of interdisciplinary approaches to the study of the coupled human-nature systems. A major goal of AESS is to encourage this advancement by promoting related teaching, research and service and by facilitating communication across boundaries that may inhibit environmental discourse across traditional academic disciplines—for example, between and among the physical, biological, social sciences, the humanities, and environmental professions. This commitment also involves supporting the professional development of Association members and advancing the educational status of Environmental Studies and Sciences programs.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/environment/journal/13412

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA