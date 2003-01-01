The Journal of Emergency Nursing, the official journal of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), reaches the greatest number of emergency nurses, emergency/trauma departments and emergency department managers of any journal. The journal covers practice and professional issues, based on current evidence, that challenge emergency nurses every day and features original research and updates from the field.

Publisher Emergency Nurses Association Website http://www.jenonline.org/ Impact factor 0.429 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA