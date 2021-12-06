The Journal of Emergency Medicine is an international, peer-reviewed publication featuring original contributions of interest to both the academic and practicing emergency physician. JEM, published eight times per year, contains research papers and clinical studies as well as articles focusing on the training of emergency physicians and on the practice of emergency medicine.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/525473/description#description Impact factor 1.552 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA