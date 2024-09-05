The main purpose of the Journal of Educational Psychology is to publish original, primary psychological research pertaining to education across all ages and educational levels. A secondary purpose of the Journal is the occasional publication of exceptionally important theoretical and review articles that are pertinent to educational psychology. Please note, the Journal does not typically publish reliability and validity studies of specific tests or assessment instruments.

Publisher
American Psychological Association
Website
http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/edu/
Impact factor
2.909 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Educational Psychology

Surprising study results: Students are bored during exams

In the case of boredom, we think of many situations in life but intuitively not of exams. However, an international team of academics led by Thomas Götz from the University of Vienna has now studied exactly this phenomenon ...

Social Sciences

Aug 30, 2023

1

136

Focus on the positive to improve classroom behavior

When teachers encounter disruptive or noncompliant students in the classroom, they typically respond by focusing on the negative behavior. However, new research from the University of Missouri found that offering students ...

Education

Feb 22, 2021

1

4

page 1 from 3