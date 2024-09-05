The main purpose of the Journal of Educational Psychology is to publish original, primary psychological research pertaining to education across all ages and educational levels. A secondary purpose of the Journal is the occasional publication of exceptionally important theoretical and review articles that are pertinent to educational psychology. Please note, the Journal does not typically publish reliability and validity studies of specific tests or assessment instruments.

Publisher American Psychological Association Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/edu/ Impact factor 2.909 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA