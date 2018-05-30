The Journal of Early Adolescence is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of Psychology. The journal's editor is Alexander T Vazsonyi (Auburn University). It has been in publication since 1981 and is currently published by SAGE Publications. The Journal of Early Adolescence provides researchers and practitioners in various fields such as criminology, developmental psychology and education with the latest studies, theories and empirical research regarding the early adolescent developmental period. The journal also publishes literature reviews and reports of science based practice. The Journal of Early Adolescence is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases: SCOPUS, and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 1.556, ranking it 32 out of 66 journals in the category ‘Psychology, Developmental’. and 11 out of 39 journals in the category ‘Family Studies’.

Publisher SAGE Publications Country United Kingdom History 1981-present Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal200872 Impact factor 1.556 (2010)

