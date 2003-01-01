The Journal of Dental Education (JDE) is a monthly peer-reviewed journal published by the American Dental Education Association (ADEA). Since 1936, the JDE has provided coverage of the wide variety of scientific and educational research in dental education, allied dental education, and advanced dental education. The Journal is recognized as the premier publication for academic dentistry, covering topics including critical issues in dental education, evidence-based dentistry, faculty development, international perspectives, and more. The Journal celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2011 and it continues to be one of the top scholarly journals publishing on oral health and dental education.

Publisher American Dental Education Association Website http://www.jdentaled.org/

