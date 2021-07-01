The Journal of Cultural Economics is published in cooperation with The Association for Cultural Economics. It applies economic analysis to all of the creative and performing arts and the heritage and cultural industries, whether publicly or privately funded. Furthermore, the journal explores the economic organization of the cultural sector and the behavior of producers, consumers, and governments within the cultural sector.

Publisher
Springer Science+Business Media
Website
http://www.springer.com/economics/microeconomics/journal/10824
Impact factor
1.357 ()

Forget cash! Credit is key to the survival of busking

Our changing relationship with cash and dramatically reduced foot traffic in CBDs around the globe has prompted street performers to find different ways to generate income and sustain their careers.

Economics & Business

Jul 1, 2021

Economists say Internet TV means more options, not viewing time

The option of watching television online will not influence the amount of time a person spends viewing TV, but it does make the experience more pleasurable, according to a new study from The University of Texas at Dallas.

Economics & Business

Oct 21, 2015

