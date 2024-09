The Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology is a bimonthly academic journal published by the American Psychological Association. Its focus is on treatment and prevention in all areas of clinical and clinical-health psychology and especially on topics that appeal to a broad clinical-scientist and practitioner audience. The editor-in-chief is Arthur M. Nezu (Drexel University).

Publisher American Psychological Association Country United States History 1937-present Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/ccp/index.aspx Impact factor 5.227 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA