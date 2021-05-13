Previously unknown letter reveals Einstein's thinking on bees, birds and physics
The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses.
The Journal of Comparative Physiology A presents original articles and short reviews that add to understanding of mechanisms of physiology, at the organismic, cellular or molecular levels of organization. Topics include Neurobiology, Neuroethology, Sensory physiology, Sensory ecology, Physiological basis of behavior, Hormonal control of behavior, Communication, Orientation, Locomotion, Functional neuroanatomy and more.
The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses.
General Physics
May 13, 2021
0
306
Everyone hates spiders. This is a sweeping (and swinging) generalization, obviously, but nonetheless the stereotype exists for a reason. Western postdoctoral associate Erin Brandt doesn't mind the creepy crawlers though, ...
Plants & Animals
Mar 18, 2021
1
268
Scientists are homing in on the amazing flying skills of insects. How flying insects are able to respond rapidly and appropriately in a fast-changing surroundings is a serious ambition of new Australian Research Council study.
Plants & Animals
Jan 14, 2021
1
98
With bright reds and yellows—and even the occasional white—poppies are very bright and colorful. Their petals, however, are also very thin; they are made up of just three layers of cells. University of Groningen scientists ...
Plants & Animals
Feb 11, 2019
0
244
Homing pigeons use familiar smells to navigate their way across hundreds of kilometers of unfamiliar territory. Researchers have now confirmed that artificial odors cannot be used to stimulate or trigger a pigeon's navigation ...
Ecology
Jul 25, 2018
0
6
Researchers at Oregon State University have learned that a specific wavelength range of blue fluorescent light set bees abuzz.
Plants & Animals
Jun 19, 2018
2
155
Some animals are quick-change artists. Take the hogfish, a pointy-snouted reef fish that can go from pearly white to mottled brown to reddish in a matter of milliseconds as it adjusts to shifting conditions on the ocean floor.
Plants & Animals
Mar 12, 2018
0
104
Rattlesnakes experience the world very differently from humans. A specialized pit on the snake's face contains a heat-sensitive membrane which connects to the brain. Together, the snake's visual and heat-sensing systems work ...
Plants & Animals
Dec 18, 2017
1
20
All mammals can hear—but it is not an ability that is fully developed at birth. Some mammals like humans take years to fully develop their hearing abilities, but for a newborn harbour porpoise it takes less than 30 hours. ...
Plants & Animals
Mar 2, 2017
0
7
Honeybees are also discerning art critics, according to scientists from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and the Federal University of Sao Carlos, Brazil.
Plants & Animals
Oct 23, 2012
0
0