The Journal of Comparative Physiology A presents original articles and short reviews that add to understanding of mechanisms of physiology, at the organismic, cellular or molecular levels of organization. Topics include Neurobiology, Neuroethology, Sensory physiology, Sensory ecology, Physiological basis of behavior, Hormonal control of behavior, Communication, Orientation, Locomotion, Functional neuroanatomy and more.

Website
http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/animal+sciences/journal/359
Impact factor
2.011 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Comparative Physiology A

Fast decisions of flying insects

Scientists are homing in on the amazing flying skills of insects. How flying insects are able to respond rapidly and appropriately in a fast-changing surroundings is a serious ambition of new Australian Research Council study.

Plants & Animals

Jan 14, 2021

1

98

How poppy flowers get those vibrant colours that entice insects

With bright reds and yellows—and even the occasional white—poppies are very bright and colorful. Their petals, however, are also very thin; they are made up of just three layers of cells. University of Groningen scientists ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 11, 2019

0

244

Homing pigeons use local natural odors to find their way

Homing pigeons use familiar smells to navigate their way across hundreds of kilometers of unfamiliar territory. Researchers have now confirmed that artificial odors cannot be used to stimulate or trigger a pigeon's navigation ...

Ecology

Jul 25, 2018

0

6

How the color-changing hogfish 'sees' with its skin

Some animals are quick-change artists. Take the hogfish, a pointy-snouted reef fish that can go from pearly white to mottled brown to reddish in a matter of milliseconds as it adjusts to shifting conditions on the ocean floor.

Plants & Animals

Mar 12, 2018

0

104

Study answers a long-standing mystery about snake predation

Rattlesnakes experience the world very differently from humans. A specialized pit on the snake's face contains a heat-sensitive membrane which connects to the brain. Together, the snake's visual and heat-sensing systems work ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 18, 2017

1

20

page 1 from 1