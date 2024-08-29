The Journal of Communication is a bimonthly peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes articles and book reviews on a broad range of issues in communication theory and research. It was established in 1951 and the current editor-in-chief is Malcolm Parks (University of Washington). According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor was 2.026, ranking it 2nd out of 67 journals in the category "Communication". It is published by Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the International Communication Association. The following persons have been editor-in-chief of the journal:

