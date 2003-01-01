The Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience is a peer-reviewed academic journal for scientific research on cognitive neuroscience and the interaction between brain and behavior. It aims for a cross-discipline approach, covering research in neuroscience, neuropsychology, cognitive psychology, neurobiology, linguistics, computer science, and philosophy. The journal is published by the MIT Press, in cooperation with the High Wire Press associated with Stanford University, and the Cognitive Neuroscience Institute. The current editor in chief is Mark D Esposito, a professor in neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, California.

Publisher MIT Press Country United States History 1989-present Website http://www.mitpressjournals.org/loi/jocn Impact factor 5.357 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA