The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry is a peer-reviewed medical journal which focuses on clinical psychiatry, especially depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, addiction, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as several other mental disorders. It is the official journal of the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology, continuing in series the earlier title Diseases of the Nervous System which was published 1940-1978. According to a PERQ/HCI Focus Readership Study, the journal ranks highest in "total number of office- and hospital-based average issue readers of psychiatric journals." The journal s promotional material claims that "more psychiatrists report receiving JCP than any other psychiatry journal." Most subscribers receive the journal free of charge if they are designated as psychiatric clinicians in provider databases such as the American Medical Association s masterfile. The journal publishes a number of sponsored supplements, which require registration to access on-line, but are otherwise free of charge, unlike the main journal. Although these supplements may be perceived as more biased by commercial

Publisher Physicians Postgraduate Press Country United States History 1940-present Website http://www.psychiatrist.com/default2.asp Impact factor 5.533 (2008)

