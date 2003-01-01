The Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) is a medical journal published 3 times a month (36 issues a year) by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), with a 2010 impact factor of 18.970. JCO now accounts for nearly one in 10 of all oncology journal citations. This journal s focus is work that relates to the care of patients with cancer, e.g., clinical oncology. This journal publishes in varying formats. Original research reports are both a communication tool and reports for original research. Review articles can describe work that builds on previous original research, summarize the current state clinical oncology, or can be a point of critical analysis. Opinion is voiced in editorial formats, which include commentary and discuss controversies. There is also a format for perspectives from a person of public notoriety. Special articles are another form of communication besides original research reports, which promulgate guidelines, summaries of consensus, and other scholarly communications. Fundamental research is covered in the "Biology of Neoplasia" section.

Publisher American Society of Clinical Oncology Website http://jco.ascopubs.org/ Impact factor 18.372 (2011)

