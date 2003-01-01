The Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology (JCCAP) is the official journal for the Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology (Division 53), American Psychological Association . It publishes original contributions on the following topics: (a) the development and evaluation of assessment and intervention techniques for use with clinical child and adolescent populations; (b) the development and maintenance of clinical child and adolescent problems; (c) cross-cultural and sociodemographic issues that have a clear bearing on clinical child and adolescent psychology in terms of theory, research, or practice; and (d) training and professional practice in clinical child and adolescent psychology, as well as child advocacy. Manuscripts that discuss theoretical and/or methodological issues on topics pertinent to clinical child and adolescent psychology also are considered.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Group Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/hcap20/current Impact factor 3.440 (2010)

