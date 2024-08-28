The Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling publishes papers reporting new methodology and/or important applications in the fields of chemical informatics and molecular modeling. Specific topics include the representation and computer-based searching of chemical databases, molecular modeling, computer-aided molecular design of new materials, catalysts, or ligands, development of new computational methods or efficient algorithms for chemical software, and biopharmaceutical chemistry including analyses of biological activity and other issues related to drug discovery.

Publisher
American Chemical Society
Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journal/jcisd8
Impact factor
4.675 (2011)

De-risking drug discovery with predictive AI

Developing a new drug can take years of research and cost millions of dollars. Still, more than 90% of drug candidates fail in clinical trials, with even more that never make it to the clinical stage. Many drugs fail because ...

Biochemistry

Jul 18, 2024

0

16

Machine-learning-boosted drug discovery with 10-fold time reduction

Boosting virtual screening with machine learning allowed for a 10-fold time reduction in the processing of 1.56 billion drug-like molecules. Researchers from the University of Eastern Finland teamed up with industry and supercomputers ...

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 22, 2023

0

18

Machine-learning model instantly predicts polymer properties

Hundreds of millions of tons of polymer materials are produced globally for use in a vast and ever-growing application space with new material demands such as green chemistry polymers, consumer packaging, adhesives, automotive ...

Polymers

Nov 30, 2022

0

143

