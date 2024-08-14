The Journal of Chemical Education is the official journal of the Division of Chemical Education of the American Chemical Society, co-published with the American Chemical Society Publications Division. Launched in 1924, the Journal of Chemical Education is the world’s premier chemical education journal. The journal publishes peer-reviewed articles and related information as a resource to those in the field of chemical education and to those institutions that serve them. JCE typically addresses chemical content, activities, laboratory experiments, instructional methods, and pedagogies. The Journal serves as a means of communication among people across the world who are interested in the teaching and learning of chemistry. This includes instructors of chemistry from middle school through graduate school, professional staff that support these teaching activities, as well as some scientists in commerce, industry, and government.

New crystalline sponge method proposed for undergraduate courses

The crystal sponge technology is a revolutionary technique, which enables the direct and precise determination of the molecular structure of liquid and gas targets. The technique uses a special network complex to selectively ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jan 2, 2024

0

2

3D models for placing nanoparticles in the palm of your hand

Nanoparticles are super tiny―as small as one nanometer, or one billionth of a meter―and are of keen interest to materials scientists for their unique physical and chemical properties. They cannot be detected by the naked ...

Nanomaterials

Dec 4, 2023

0

6

Facilitating learning chemistry with conceptual modeling

A team of researchers and teachers from the University of Twente have developed a novel teaching method that uses conceptual modeling to facilitate learning and foster creativity in classrooms of chemical science and engineering ...

Education

Nov 27, 2023

0

18

How to tie-dye cotton with acorns and rust

Tie-dyeing is a fun activity that can spice up clothes with colorful patterns. Although kits are available in stores, nature provides dyes that can be extracted from items found in one's yard—for example, acorns and rust. ...

Materials Science

May 26, 2022

0

48

