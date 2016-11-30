The Journal of Cellular Biochemistry publishes descriptions of original research in which complex cellular, pathogenic, clinical, or animal model systems are studied by biochemical, molecular, genetic, epigenetic or quantitative ultrastructural approaches. Submission of papers reporting genomic, proteomic, bioinformatics and systems biology approaches to identify and characterize parameters of biological control in a cellular context are encouraged. The areas covered include, but are not restricted to, conditions, agents, regulatory networks, or differentiation states that influence structure, cell cycle & growth control, structure-function relationships, cell fate and lineage commitment or assembly mechanisms in cells, viruses, or supramolecular constructs, and signaling mechanisms mediating transcription. This scope extends to cell structure and function; organelle assembly; regulation of cell organization, reproduction or differentiation; the architectural organization and compartmentalization of nucleic acids and regulatory proteins within the nucleus and cytoplasm; the dynamics of intranuclear trafficking, placement and assembly of regulatory machinery for gene expression; the development, organization or remodeling of tissues; and to stem cell biology and regenerative medicine.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1097-4644 Impact factor 2.868 (2011)

