Cancer survivorship is a worldwide trend; currently there are 12 million cancer survivors in the US alone. More and more cancer survivors are searching for legitimate sources of health information and educating themselves via the internet. In addition, the research in this area is growing rapidly and requires a forum. The Journal of Cancer Survivorship publishes basic research, clinical investigations and policy-related research that can impact the quality of care and quality of life of cancer survivors. The journal presents peer reviewed papers relevant to improving the understanding, prevention, and management of the multiple areas related to cancer survivorship that can affect quality of care, longevity and quality of life.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/public+health/journal/11764 Impact factor 2.629 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA