Journal of Caffeine Research: The International Multidisciplinary Journal of Caffeine Science is the first and only peer-reviewed journal dedicated to caffeine science, addressing the need for an authoritative source for advancing knowledge of caffeine science and its effects on human health. Multidisciplinary in scope, the Journal covers basic, applied, clinical, experimental, translational, and observational approaches in the biomedical, behavioral, social, epidemiological, and clinical sciences.

Publisher Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Website http://www.liebertpub.com/JCR

