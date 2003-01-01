The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery refers to two distinct journals of the same name: Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, American Volume (J. Bone Joint Surg. Am.) and Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, British Volume (J. Bone Joint Surg. Br.). Both are peer reviewed medical journals in the field of orthopedic surgery. The journal was established as the Transactions of the American Orthopedic Association in 1889, published by the American Orthopedic Association. In 1903, volume 16 of the Transactions became the first volume of the American Journal of Orthopedic Surgery, which was later renamed Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery in 1919 and also became the official journal of the British Orthopaedic Association in addition to the American Orthopedic Association. In 1921, it renamed itself Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. The journal became the organ of the newly-founded American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons in 1933. The British volume was established in 1948. In 1954, the journal incorporated itself as a non-profit organization (The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, Inc.). The British volume is now published by The British Editorial Society of Bone and Joint Surgery, a registered

Publisher The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Inc. History 1889–present Website http://jbjs.org/ Impact factor 3.234 (2012)

