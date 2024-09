The Journal of Biomedical Optics (JBO) publishes peer-reviewed papers on the use of modern optical technology for improved health care and biomedical research. Recent growth in the use of optics technology for biomedical research and health care has been explosive. New applications are made possible by emerging technologies in lasers, optoelectronic devices, fiber optics, physical and chemical sensors, and imaging, all of which are being applied to medical research, diagnostics, and therapy.

Publisher SPIE Website http://spie.org/x866.xml Impact factor 3.157 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA