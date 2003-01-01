Journal of Attention Disorders (JAD) focuses on basic and applied science concerning attention and related functions in children, adolescents, and adults. JAD publishes articles on diagnosis, comorbidity, neuropsychological functioning, psychopharmacology, and psychosocial issues. The journal also addresses practice, policy, and theory, as well as review articles, commentaries, in-depth analyses, empirical research articles, and case presentations or program evaluations.

Publisher SAGE Website http://jad.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 2.447 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA