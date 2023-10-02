The Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition (JARMAC) publishes an engaging mix of the latest theoretically motivated research: empirical studies, review articles, and target papers with invited peer commentary. The goal of this unique journal is to reach not only psychological scientists working in this field and allied areas but also professionals and practitioners who seek to understand, apply, and benefit from research on memory and cognition. Therefore, each empirical article must include a section clearly describing the practical applications of the research.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-applied-research-in-memory-and-cognition/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA