The Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition (JARMAC) publishes an engaging mix of the latest theoretically motivated research: empirical studies, review articles, and target papers with invited peer commentary. The goal of this unique journal is to reach not only psychological scientists working in this field and allied areas but also professionals and practitioners who seek to understand, apply, and benefit from research on memory and cognition. Therefore, each empirical article must include a section clearly describing the practical applications of the research.

Photo-taking helps students remember slide content

Students often take camera-phone photos of slides during an instructor's presentation. But the question has lingered whether this practice helps students remember information.

Education

Oct 17, 2022

Face masks help jurors tell lies from truth

High court juries can detect when someone is lying, even when they're wearing a face mask, according to new research analysis by the University of Portsmouth.

Social Sciences

Dec 7, 2021

Pre-lecture diagrams help students take better notes, learn more

Providing students with illustrative diagrams showing relationships among key concepts to be discussed in a lecture can boost student learning and recall, especially for students who have difficulty organizing bits and pieces ...

Social Sciences

Jun 9, 2015

