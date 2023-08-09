The Journal of Applied Polymer Science, through full research papers and compact reviews, covers all applications of polymers, from composite and structural materials, to those used in packaging, biomedical implants, plastic electronics, energy, and many more. The journal bridges the crucial gap between basic research and patenting of an invention, targeting a broad audience of academic and industrial researchers, as well as the increasingly important world of scientists and engineers at start-up companies.

Journal of Applied Polymer Science

Making products more biodegradable with starch

A new starch-based film, or coating, developed by Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists, can make paper and other materials more water resistant and biodegradable. The film can potentially be used in food packaging, ...

Materials Science

Apr 11, 2017

Decreasing the mass of aircraft with polymer composites

Members of the Department of Chemistry of Lomonosov Moscow State University have created unique polymer matrices for polymer composites based on novel phthalonitrile monomers. The materials are stronger than metals, which ...

Polymers

Feb 9, 2017

Nano-style sheets may aid health, shield ecosystem

Microscopically, "nanomembrane" sheets made from nylon resemble a tangled web. The tiny iron oxide particles on the fiber surfaces can help clean toxic chemicals from water, but if the particles get separated from the web, ...

Nanomaterials

Aug 13, 2015

Recipe for antibacterial plastic: Plastic plus egg whites

Bioplastics made from protein sources such as albumin and whey have shown significant antibacterial properties, findings that could eventually lead to their use in plastics used in medical applications such as wound healing ...

Polymers

Mar 27, 2015

