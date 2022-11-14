Even in kindergarten, gaps seen in extracurricular activities
It doesn't take long for gaps to appear between children who participate in extracurricular activities and kids who don't, a new study found.
The Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology provides a forum for the presentation of conceptual, methodological, policy, and research studies involved in the application of behavioral science research in developmental and life span psychology. The Journal publishes quality papers from an interdisciplinary perspective focusing on a broad array of social issues.
It doesn't take long for gaps to appear between children who participate in extracurricular activities and kids who don't, a new study found.
Social Sciences
Nov 14, 2022
0
17
Joining a club that sparks a new interest, playing a new intramural sport or finding a new group of friends may be just as indicative of a college freshman's loss of self-control as drinking or drug use, according to new ...
Education
Jun 10, 2021
0
1
A new study from North Carolina State University and the University of Virginia finds that experiences with racism are associated with increased social consciousness and social justice activism in Black youth.
Social Sciences
Sep 8, 2020
1
7
Researchers at Global TIES for Children, an international research center based at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU New York, examined a variety of post-migration risks faced by Syrian refugee children enrolled in Lebanese public schools ...
Education
Jul 2, 2020
0
4
While teaching and talking about race and ethnicity with children and adults is especially important in racially diverse societies, this process known as "racial/ethnic socialization" can lead to tensions for white youth ...
Social Sciences
Jul 4, 2018
1
349
It may not come as a surprise that the more time college students, particularly freshmen, spend on Facebook, the more their grades suffer. In his latest study, Reynol Junco, an associate professor of education at Iowa State ...
Social Sciences
Jan 20, 2015
1
429