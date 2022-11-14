The Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology provides a forum for the presentation of conceptual, methodological, policy, and research studies involved in the application of behavioral science research in developmental and life span psychology. The Journal publishes quality papers from an interdisciplinary perspective focusing on a broad array of social issues.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-applied-developmental-psychology
Impact factor
1.852 (2011)

