The Journal of Alzheimer's Disease is an international multidisciplinary journal to facilitate progress in understanding the etiology, pathogenesis, epidemiology, genetics, behavior, treatment and psychology of Alzheimer's disease. The journal publishes research reports, reviews, short communications, hypotheses, ethics reviews, book reviews, and letters-to-the-editor. The journal is dedicated to providing an open forum for original research that will expedite our fundamental understanding of Alzheimer's disease.

Publisher
IOS Press
History
1998-present
Website
http://www.j-alz.com/
Impact factor
3.920 (2016)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Alzheimer's Disease

