The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine: Research on Paradigm, Practice, and Policy is the premier peer-reviewed journal of scientific work for healthcare professionals, practitioners, and scientists seeking to evaluate and integrate Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) into mainstream practice. The Journal delivers original research that directly impacts patient care therapies, protocols, and strategies, ultimately improving the quality of healing.

Publisher Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Website http://www.liebertpub.com/acm/ Impact factor 1.585 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA