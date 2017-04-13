The Journal of African American Studies publishes original research on topics of professional and disciplinary concern for the social progress of people of African descent. This includes subjects concerning social transformations that impact the life chances of continental Africans and the African diaspora. Papers may be empirical, methodological, or theoretical; including literary criticism. In addition to original research, the journal publishes book reviews, commentaries, research notes, and occasional special thematic issues. African American Studies is an interdisciplinary field; diverse disciplinary methods and perspectives that include anthropology, art, economics, law, literature, management science, political science, psychology, sociology, social policy research, and others are appreciated.

The Black Panther Party—its struggles and achievements

The Golden Jubilee of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, which took place in October 2016, is the topic of a new special issue in the Journal of African American Studies, published by Springer. This special issue does ...

Apr 13, 2017

