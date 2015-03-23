The Journal of Aerospace Engineering promotes the implementation and development of space and aerospace technologies and their transfer to other civil engineering applications. Topics of interest include aerodynamics, computational fluid dynamics, wind tunnel testing of buildings and structures, aerospace structures and materials, advanced composite materials, dynamics and control, real-time data acquisition, space engineering and construction, lunar base construction, field and remote sensing, and robotics.

Publisher American Society of Civil Engineers Website http://ascelibrary.org/journal/jaeeez

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA