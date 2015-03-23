The Journal of Aerospace Engineering promotes the implementation and development of space and aerospace technologies and their transfer to other civil engineering applications. Topics of interest include aerodynamics, computational fluid dynamics, wind tunnel testing of buildings and structures, aerospace structures and materials, advanced composite materials, dynamics and control, real-time data acquisition, space engineering and construction, lunar base construction, field and remote sensing, and robotics.

Publisher
American Society of Civil Engineers
Website
http://ascelibrary.org/journal/jaeeez

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Aerospace Engineering

Airships – the future of aviation?

Researchers from the University of Lincoln, UK, have completed a three year investigation into stratospheric passenger airships as part of a multi-national engineering project designed to provide a future sustainable air ...

Engineering

Mar 23, 2015

2

120

New method to test materials can aid national defense

A report on research exploring ways to characterize the internal structure, properties and behavior of advanced materials used in challenging Department of Defense operations has won three Arizona State University engineers ...

Engineering

Mar 20, 2013

0

0