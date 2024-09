The Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes is a peer-reviewed medical journal covering all aspects of research in HIV/AIDS, including basic science, clinical science, and epidemiology. It is currently published by Lippincott Williams & Wilkins.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins History 1988-present Website http://www.jaids.com/pt/re/jaids/home.htm Impact factor 4.570 (2009)

