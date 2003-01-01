Journal of AAPOS presents expert information on children's eye diseases and on strabismus as it impacts all age groups. Major articles by leading experts in the field cover clinical and investigative studies, treatments, case reports, surgical techniques, descriptions of instrumentation, current concept reviews, and new diagnostic techniques. The Journal is the official publication of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevierhealth.com/periodicals/ympa

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA