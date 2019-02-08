JAMA Oncology is the definitive journal for scientists, clinicians, and trainees in the field of oncology worldwide. Our original, innovative, and timely scientific and educational content provides a deeper understanding of cancer pathogenesis and recent treatment advances for our readers. JAMA Oncology aims to effectively convey the findings of important clinical research, major scientific breakthroughs, actionable discoveries, and state-of-the-art treatment pathways to the oncology community. Our goal is that successful communication of new knowledge will ultimately translate to clinical benefit for people living with and surviving cancer.

Publisher JAMA Website http://oncology.jamanetwork.com/journal.aspx

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA