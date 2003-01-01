Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS), published as ready online, is a peer-reviewed academic journal of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO). IOVS features original research, mostly pertaining to clinical and laboratory ophthalmology and vision research in general. IOVS is regarded as a premier basic science journal for the field of ophthalmology and is among the highest ranked by impact factor. The journal s impact factor for 2010 is 3.466 and its 5-year impact factor is 3.933.

Publisher Cadmus Country United States History 1976–present Website http://www.iovs.org Impact factor 3.466 (2010)

