Invertebrate Biology presents fundamental advances in our understanding of the structure, function, ecology, and evolution of the invertebrates, which represent the vast majority of animal diversity. Though ultimately organismal in focus, the journal publishes manuscripts addressing phenomena at all levels of biological organization.

Parents unknown—Mysterious larvae found in Panama's two oceans

Under the microscope, sea water reveals the larval stages of little-known marine creatures called phoronids (horseshoe worms), but finding their parents is another story. Although such fanciful larvae caught the eye of scientists ...

May 14, 2019

Estuaries protect Dungeness crabs from deadly parasites

Parasitic worms can pose a serious threat to the Dungeness crab, a commercially important fishery species found along the west coast of North America. The worms are thought to have caused or contributed to the crash of the ...

May 22, 2015

