The International Journal of Sport Communication (IJSC) provides a platform for the dissemination of research and information on the unique aspects and divergent activities associated with sport communication. Although many journals cover a single aspect of sport and communication, IJSC is the first to provide an all-encompassing view of the field by covering any topic related to communication in sport, through sport, or in a sport setting. This rigorously reviewed quarterly journal features quantitative and qualitative articles, including cutting-edge research, case studies, and editorials.

Publisher Human Kinetics, Inc. Website http://journals.humankinetics.com/ijsc

