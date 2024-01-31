The International Journal of Production Research ( IJPR ) is a well-established and highly successful journal reporting production and manufacturing research. IJPR is published 24 times a year and includes papers on manufacturing technology and the fundamental behaviour of production resources, and also the complex and cross-disciplinary problems of analysis and control that arise in combining these resources within the design of production systems. Manufacturing strategy, policy formulation and evaluation, and the contribution of technological innovation are major concerns of the journal. Techniques developed in computer and mathematical sciences used in the design, measurement or operation of production systems are also considered.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/tprs20/current Impact factor 1.115 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA