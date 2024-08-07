The International Journal of Primatology is a multidisciplinary forum devoted to the dissemination of current research in fundamental primatology. Publishing peer-reviewed, high-quality original articles which feature the primate, the journal gathers laboratory and field studies from such diverse disciplines as anthropology, anatomy, ethology, paleontology, psychology, sociology, and zoology. Original research articles address various aspects of primate biology and the conservation of primates and their habitats. Articles reporting on endangered or threatened species are highlighted, to further increase sensitivity to the plight of primates. The journal also accepts review articles, commentaries and book reviews. Guest-edited special issues focusing on particular topics of interest are published from time to time.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/evolutionary+%26+developmental+biology/journal/10764
Impact factor
1.538 (2011)

