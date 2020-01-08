International Journal of Nanoparticles provides a vehicle to help academics, researchers, industrial companies, trade associations, and policy makes in the fields of medicine, biology, manufacturing technology, materials science, engineering, biotechnology, nanotechnology, nanoelectronics and business to disseminate information and learn from each others’ work. It also aims at promoting and coordinating developments in the field of nanoparticles. The international dimension is emphasised in order to meet the latest needs of accelerating theoretical knowledge and practical verification of new technologies and products.

Bright eyes makes better bactericide

An aqueous extract from the root of Catharanthus roseus, a plant commonly known as bright eyes, can be used as both a reducing agent as well as a capping agent for the synthesis of bactericidal silver nanoparticles, according ...

Bio & Medicine

Jan 8, 2020

Nanotech wound healing in diabetes

People with diabetes mellitus often suffer from impaired wound healing. Now, scientists in Egypt have developed antibacterial nanofibres of cellulose acetate loaded with silver that could be used in a new type of dressing ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 11, 2015

From pomegranate peel to nanoparticles

Food waste is a growing problem in many parts of the world, but discarded fruit peel, in the case of pomegranates, could be put to good use in the burgeoning field of nanotechnology according to research published in the ...

Nanomaterials

Jun 19, 2012

