International Journal of Nanoparticles provides a vehicle to help academics, researchers, industrial companies, trade associations, and policy makes in the fields of medicine, biology, manufacturing technology, materials science, engineering, biotechnology, nanotechnology, nanoelectronics and business to disseminate information and learn from each others’ work. It also aims at promoting and coordinating developments in the field of nanoparticles. The international dimension is emphasised in order to meet the latest needs of accelerating theoretical knowledge and practical verification of new technologies and products.

Publisher Inderscience Publishers Website http://www.inderscience.com/browse/index.php?journalID=241

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA