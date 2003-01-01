The journal provides a forum for international debate on mental health and addiction-related issues, and helps make sense of the effects of mental health and addiction on individuals and societies. It reports on current information and developments in mental health and addiction-related research, policy, phenomenology, literature, and treatment. The International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction offers broad-ranging coverage in such fields as psychology, sociology, anthropology, criminology, public health, history, law, and literature. The journal publishes feature articles, review articles, clinical notes, research notes, first-person accounts, letters to the editor, commentaries, conference reports, book reviews and abstracts.

Publisher Springer Website http://link.springer.com/journal/11469

