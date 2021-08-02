Intelligent information systems and intelligent database systems are a very dynamically developing field in computer sciences. IJIIDS focuses on research in applications of advanced intelligent technologies for data storing/processing in a wide-ranging context, involving solutions to real-life problems in which it is necessary to apply intelligent technologies to achieve effective results. The emphasis of the reported work is on new and original research and technological developments rather than reports on the application of existing technology to different sets of data.

Publisher Inderscience Enterprises Website http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=IJIIDS

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA