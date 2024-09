The International Journal of Infectious Diseases (IJID) is published monthly by the International Society for Infectious Diseases. This Journal is now only available online. IJID welcomes manuscripts in the following categories: epidemiology, clinical diagnosis, treatment and control of infectious diseases with particular emphasis placed on those diseases that are most common in less-developed countries.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.ijidonline.com/ Impact factor 2.357 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA